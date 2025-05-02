If Your Tires Are Turning Brown, This Is Probably Why

Apart from performing the essential functions like holding the automobile steady against the surface and maintaining traction, tires add to the aesthetics of a vehicle. A jet black tire is the cherry on top that can make a vehicle look new or well-maintained. However, tires can quickly turn brown after use and appear worn-out even when they are still fairly new. Tires turn brown through a process called tire blooming. Interestingly, tire blooming isn't a result of dust building over the tire, but rather a result of a spontaneous chemical reaction.

Tires are exposed to the elements in the most brutal form compared to other automobile parts. Hence, tire manufacturers add numerous additives to improve the longevity of the tires (tires show warning signs when worn-out). One such compound is an anti-ozonant — it stops the ozone in the air from reacting with the tire, which can otherwise lead to cracks in the sidewalls. It is this anti-ozonant that causes the tires to turn brown. Let's explore the cause of tire blooming and how you can prevent it.