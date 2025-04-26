Who Owns Treadwright Tires And Where Are They Made?

Preparation is key to a good off-road experience. Every facet is crucial, from researching your destination or work area to ensuring you have recovery and repair gear. As equally important is ensuring that your vehicle is well geared for the journey ahead. One of the most important parts to pay attention to is usually the tires. Few things are as terrible as a vehicle that can't traverse the wilderness because its driver settled on the wrong set of wheels. Luckily, there are a number of tire companies out there, each offering unique sets of tires for all off-roading excursions. Among these is Treadwright, an American tire company that has some of the best wheels in the industry, especially when considering all-terrain and mud-terrain tire options.

Unlike Hankook and Mastercraft, which are owned by larger companies, Treadwright is actually owned by a group of skilled military veterans. Former Navy nuclear submarine engineer Anthony Showen acquired the company in 2014 with the help of investors. Today, we explore Treadwright Tires' history, where exactly its tires are made, and which products it has on offer.