Who Owns Treadwright Tires And Where Are They Made?
Preparation is key to a good off-road experience. Every facet is crucial, from researching your destination or work area to ensuring you have recovery and repair gear. As equally important is ensuring that your vehicle is well geared for the journey ahead. One of the most important parts to pay attention to is usually the tires. Few things are as terrible as a vehicle that can't traverse the wilderness because its driver settled on the wrong set of wheels. Luckily, there are a number of tire companies out there, each offering unique sets of tires for all off-roading excursions. Among these is Treadwright, an American tire company that has some of the best wheels in the industry, especially when considering all-terrain and mud-terrain tire options.
Unlike Hankook and Mastercraft, which are owned by larger companies, Treadwright is actually owned by a group of skilled military veterans. Former Navy nuclear submarine engineer Anthony Showen acquired the company in 2014 with the help of investors. Today, we explore Treadwright Tires' history, where exactly its tires are made, and which products it has on offer.
The company's headquarters is in Houston, Texas
Although Anthony Showen acquired the company in 2014, its history dates back to 1977. The company's founders had one goal: to develop tires for the everyday American, whether that's farmers hauling hay from their fields or outdoor enthusiasts exploring the great outdoors. As such, the company's product needed to be not only high-quality but also affordable. Recent years have seen the tire market get saturated by either domestic wheels that are expensive to acquire or foreign-made tires that, although cheaper, do not scratch the itch that many may have.
That's where Treadwright Tires comes in. The company is known for affordable tires that pack a punch in terms of performance. The wheels are suitable for SUVs, pickup trucks, and all-terrain vehicles, with the company catering to construction workers, hunters, overlanders, and veterans, just to name a few. Treadwright's headquarters are in Houston, Texas, where the company also operates a tire factory. At the time of this writing, Treadwright has sold over 1,000,000 tires since its establishment.
Treadwright offers a variety of off-road tires
Treadwright's Tire collection covers a variety of tire types. The first of these is all-terrain tires, and just one look at them will convince you that no rock or crevice on the road can stop you while driving. The company has a total of 37 wheels here, from the all-terrain Axiom II tires, which are great for handling, steering, and traction control in challenging off-road conditions, and the aggressive Warden, which feature interlocking tread blocks fit to conquer any off-road experience, to the Dirt Lord tires, which are great for any 4x4 trail.
Alongside the all-terrain tires are the mud-terrain tires, which form another crucial product in Treadwright's lineup. The mud-terrain line has a number of tire groupings, including the Claw II tires, which are great for 4x4 off-road excursions, the Mud Lord, which mixes road and off-road performance into one powerful package, and the Guard Dog, which is a maximum traction off-road tire line. Treadwright also features studdable tires, wheels that come with holes meant for studs. These include, but are not limited to, the variants of the aforementioned Warden, Claw II, and Guard Dog tires.