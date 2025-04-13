Who Makes Mastercraft Tires And Where Are They Made?
A good pair of tires can make or break your vehicle. Sure, your car might have enough horsepower to rival a fighter jet or enough braking power to halt a speeding rocket, but can it move without any tires? Better yet, will it survive long enough when you install a set of mediocre wheels? Today's market is filled with all types of tires, whether they are of the best quality or the worst, for muddy terrain or urban jungles. Consequently, numerous tire manufacturing companies exist today, some with glowing reviews and others lacking them. Some, like Hankook Tires, span several continents and supply upwards of 160 countries worldwide, while others, like delta4x4, are more niche-based and only supply a certain clientele. Mastercraft Tires falls somewhere in the middle.
Mastercraft Tires makes wheels for a wide range of vehicles, from SUVs and trucks to sedans and minivans. Its tires fit some of the most high-end vehicle brands on the market today, like Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Ferrari. The company also has tires for daily drivers like Honda, Jeep, and Nissan vehicles. As of this writing, Mastercraft is owned by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, which was in turn acquired by Goodyear in 2021. So, where exactly are Mastercraft tires made?
The company is more than a century old
While Mastercraft may appear to be a relatively young company, you can be assured that your great-grandparents, enjoyed riding on their products at some point in their lives. This is because the company is actually over a century old, with its roots tracing back to 1909. In its early decades, Mastercraft tires were manufactured by Falls Rubber Company before Cooper Corporation and Giant Tire & Rubber Co. acquired it in 1930. The outcome was the establishment of Master Tire & Rubber Company, a company that would take Mastercraft under its wing, assuming the role Falls Rubber had played previously. Some 16 years later, Master Tire would rename itself Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.
Given the years Mastercraft has been operational, it comes as no surprise that it has a cult following, especially where high-mileage tires are concerned. Alongside Goodyear, Cooper, and TreadWright, which are all tire brands manufactured in the U.S., the company has made a name for itself as one of the most reliable tire makers in the vehicle industry. Its factories can be found in Mexico, China, Serbia, and the United States.
Mastercraft shares factories with Cooper Tire
As a sub-brand of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Mastercraft shares most of the tire factories and plants with the manufacturing giant. The first of its factories is located in Findlay, Ohio, where Cooper Tire is headquartered. This factory focuses on light truck tires as well as wheels for passenger vehicles. There's also a factory in Texarkana, Arkansas, that does the same. Mastercraft also operates a factory in Tupelo, Mississippi, where it produces more tires for passenger vehicles. There's a testing facility in San Antonio, Texas, as well. Finally, there was a factory in Albany, Georgia, where Mastercraft tires would have been made, but sadly, the plant closed in 2008.
In China, Mastercraft tires are manufactured in a plant in Kunshan, where Cooper Tire relocated its Asian Technical Center (ATC). The ATC is mainly focused on research and development, ensuring the company is always finding ways to better its products. In addition to the plant in China, Mastercraft tires are made in Kruševac, Serbia. Cooper Tire acquired the plant in 2012 and mainly uses it to produce tires for its European market. The factory makes tires for SUVs and passenger cars. There's also a tire manufacturing plant in El Salto, Mexico, where Mastercraft tires are produced. Last but not least, Mastercraft might have had a presence in Melksham, England, but the factory saw closure in 2023 after 112 years of tire production.