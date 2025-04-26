What Happened To Chill Systems On Shark Tank Season 12?

Portable coolers are a staple summer accessory for many, providing space and temperature control for refreshments. But traditional ice coolers can prove to be cumbersome and wasteful, a fact that was blatantly apparent to entrepreneurs Chase Mitchell and Brian Bloch. Together, the two created Chill Systems, an ice-free cooler designed with sustainability in mind. After leaving it in the freezer for 24 hours, it is able to keep cans and bottles cool for up to six hours. Its compact size and portability also add to its appeal.

Advertisement

Despite the college friends having had comfortable jobs at Apple and Google, they wanted to challenge themselves and start a business that would leave an impact. After spending their nights and weekends mapping out and self-funding the product, the two went all-in on Chill Systems as a full-time venture in 2018. They launched a Kickstarter in June of that year seeking $50,000. By August, the campaign was fully funded with over $53,000 raised from more than 300 backers.

Chill Systems went on to be featured on Season 12 of the ABC reality series "Shark Tank," the same season that saw pitches for the educational tool Codi Robot and the self-cleaning LARQ water bottle. While the Chill Systems founders came in with high hopes of impressing the sharks with their innovative and environmentally-conscious mindset, their pitch would go into the books as one of the show's most disastrous in recent memory.

Advertisement