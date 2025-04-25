Costco's Woozoo Vs. Vornado: How Do These Fans Stack Up Against Each Other?

The Woozoo 5-speed globe fan incorporates a technology called Vortex Circulation, which essentially helps air travel farther by moving in a spinning pattern as it travels out of the unit. This helps the Woozoo drive airflow up to 82 feet, and can cover an area of up to 499 square feet. When you consider that the average bedroom is between 100 and 300 square feet, the Woozoo 5-speed globe fan should provide enough power to help circulate and ventilate a variety of spaces in the home.

Advertisement

The Vornado 530 uses its own proprietary vortex system, which includes a few critical components to enhance airflow throughout the room. First, the air intake port is smaller than the front grill, helping push a greater amount of air into the blades, which are highly pitched. Vornado also encases the blades snuggly into a duct and adds a specialized grille that helps to drive air further. This compact fan can send air as much as 65 feet, with the recommended space an office, cubical, or college dorm room.

In terms of sound levels during operation, the Woozoo Iris Oscillating fan (similar to the 5-speed globe model) only generates around 33 decibels of noise. For some perspective, whispering is often an example of a 30-decibel level sound. In contrast, the Vornado 533 (similar to the Vornado 530), puts out around 36 decibels on its lowest setting, making it the louder option, especially if using higher fan speed options.

Advertisement