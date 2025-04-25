Costco's Woozoo Vs. Vornado: How Do These Fans Stack Up Against Each Other?
Comfort is highly individualized, depending entirely on each person's preferences. However, nearly everyone can agree that a hot room full of stagnate air isn't a pleasant place to spend time. While there are some unique cooling options out there, such as the EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner, it may not be for everyone. Fortunately, there are some highly regarded fans available in a compact form factor, ideal for a desk or side table, such as Costco's Woozoo 5-Speed Globe Fan, and similarly priced Vornado 530.
Both of these products are designed to help move air around the room, but offer distinct designs and capabilities. There are several aspects of these fans to compare, such as how far each machine can move air, which unit is noisier, and what features each one offers. Of course, it's not just people who need proper airflow to prevent getting overheated, ESR's new Q12 MagSafe chargers with CryoBoost will keep your iPhone 16 powered up and running cool.
Performance and sound levels
The Woozoo 5-speed globe fan incorporates a technology called Vortex Circulation, which essentially helps air travel farther by moving in a spinning pattern as it travels out of the unit. This helps the Woozoo drive airflow up to 82 feet, and can cover an area of up to 499 square feet. When you consider that the average bedroom is between 100 and 300 square feet, the Woozoo 5-speed globe fan should provide enough power to help circulate and ventilate a variety of spaces in the home.
The Vornado 530 uses its own proprietary vortex system, which includes a few critical components to enhance airflow throughout the room. First, the air intake port is smaller than the front grill, helping push a greater amount of air into the blades, which are highly pitched. Vornado also encases the blades snuggly into a duct and adds a specialized grille that helps to drive air further. This compact fan can send air as much as 65 feet, with the recommended space an office, cubical, or college dorm room.
In terms of sound levels during operation, the Woozoo Iris Oscillating fan (similar to the 5-speed globe model) only generates around 33 decibels of noise. For some perspective, whispering is often an example of a 30-decibel level sound. In contrast, the Vornado 533 (similar to the Vornado 530), puts out around 36 decibels on its lowest setting, making it the louder option, especially if using higher fan speed options.
Features and convenience
The Woozoo includes the ability to not only oscillate from side-to-side, but it can also move vertically, and combine the two, for multiple directional capabilities. It offers five speed settings, a timer function, and a remote control for $49.99 from Costco. With a height of 11.42-inches, width of 8.27-inches, and weighing just 4.74 pounds, the Woozoo is easy to move from room to room. According to the manufacturer, its products offer a 2-year warranty coverage related to deficiencies with the construction or materials of the unit.
The Vornado features three speeds and is manually adjustable in terms of directional airflow. Its available from retailers like Walmart for $44.99 (White) or $64.99 (Black). If you're looking for an oscillating option, the Vornado Strata 8T for $79.99 is available. The unit's signature vortex design utilizes the walls and ceilings to bounce air back toward the unit, creating a continuously flowing pattern in smaller rooms. It's a bit smaller than the Woozoo, sitting at 10.8-inches high, and 9.8-inches wide. This product is also a bit lighter, weighing 4.06-pounds. In addition, this Vornado fan comes with a five-year warranty, which offers a bit more peace of mind than the competition.
While either of these compact air circulating devices can provide a more comfortable space in the home or office, what about when you're on the go? For those looking to efficiently lower the temperature of their vehicle, we tested TikTok's Solar Fans and answer whether they actually keep your car cool.