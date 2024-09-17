ESR's New Qi2 MagSafe Chargers With CryoBoost Will Keep Your iPhone 16 Powered Up And Running Cool

What sets ESR's CryoBoost-fueled wireless charging apart from the rest is its cooling architecture. CryoBoost has been around since 2022, but ESR modified the internal hardware this year for even better performance. Specifically, ESR has remodeled the ducts inside to achieve an all-open layout to further enhance heat dissipation. A cool power transfer process also ensures that the battery lasts longer and doesn't degrade its charging performance.

There are a bunch of wireless charging products out there that attempt to handle heat generation using built-in fans – a method that banks on neat heat transfer to cool the phone. However, this approach can be problematic because if there's a significant temperature differential between the phone and the charger, water can condense and damage both the charger and the phone. ESR's CryoBoost is built atop patent-protected duct architecture and custom-engineered fans that work in synergy to achieve direct cooling and avoid moisture damage.

The thermal management starts with the duct, which has a parabolic design and spans across a 103-degree tilt format for an even airflow pathway, achieving more efficient cooling. The fan blades themselves conform to the charger's arched design underneath, while the vents allow hot air to escape the chassis unobstructed. While designing the thermal management kit, ESR also paid attention to the noise aspect. The unique design of the fan blades allows them to keep the whirring noise at bay, even when moving at 5,000 rotations per minute.

In lab tests, ESR's CryoBoost chargers reportedly kept the iPhone about 5.5 degrees Centigrade cooler compared to those offered by other brands. Bottom line: CryoBoost is your no-frills route to a healthy battery and ESR is offering three new chargers to support your lifestyle.