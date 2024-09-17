ESR's New Qi2 MagSafe Chargers With CryoBoost Will Keep Your iPhone 16 Powered Up And Running Cool
ESR is one of the most reliable names in tech, offering a diverse range of accessories to kit out your electronic gadgets. The brand's versatile charging gear, in particular, has won laurels from customers and experts. The convenience of MagSafe, coupled with the wide range of designs, makes ESR one of the go-to spots for finding smartphone battery top-up gear.
At the prestigious IFA 2024 consumer electronics show in Berlin, ESR debuted a fresh line-up of chargers that are Qi2-certified MagSafe with advanced CryoBoost technology. The entire collection is so impressive that it earned a SlashGear Innovation Award.
ESR's innovative cooling tech is seriously impressive
What sets ESR's CryoBoost-fueled wireless charging apart from the rest is its cooling architecture. CryoBoost has been around since 2022, but ESR modified the internal hardware this year for even better performance. Specifically, ESR has remodeled the ducts inside to achieve an all-open layout to further enhance heat dissipation. A cool power transfer process also ensures that the battery lasts longer and doesn't degrade its charging performance.
There are a bunch of wireless charging products out there that attempt to handle heat generation using built-in fans – a method that banks on neat heat transfer to cool the phone. However, this approach can be problematic because if there's a significant temperature differential between the phone and the charger, water can condense and damage both the charger and the phone. ESR's CryoBoost is built atop patent-protected duct architecture and custom-engineered fans that work in synergy to achieve direct cooling and avoid moisture damage.
The thermal management starts with the duct, which has a parabolic design and spans across a 103-degree tilt format for an even airflow pathway, achieving more efficient cooling. The fan blades themselves conform to the charger's arched design underneath, while the vents allow hot air to escape the chassis unobstructed. While designing the thermal management kit, ESR also paid attention to the noise aspect. The unique design of the fan blades allows them to keep the whirring noise at bay, even when moving at 5,000 rotations per minute.
In lab tests, ESR's CryoBoost chargers reportedly kept the iPhone about 5.5 degrees Centigrade cooler compared to those offered by other brands. Bottom line: CryoBoost is your no-frills route to a healthy battery and ESR is offering three new chargers to support your lifestyle.
ESR's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost delivers power and speed
ESR's upgraded 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost delivers top-tier performance. It offers the versatility of charging three devices simultaneously and blends the best of MagSafe and Qi2 to deliver a peak wireless charging output of 15W. Tests suggest that this ESR charger is roughly 25% faster at fully charging an iPhone 15 Pro Max than the competition. That's a saving worth at least 30 minutes in charging time.
ESR's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost is also Apple-certified, offering about a 4x speed boost, allowing users to juice up an Apple Watch Series 9 to 75% in 70 minutes — that's reportedly 50 minutes faster than other non-Apple-certified brands. The angled phone charging mount isn't the only product that benefits from this boost of high-speed power. The same perks apply to the brand's removable watch charging puck.
ESR CryoBoost technology keeps your battery at its best
ESR's latest line of MagSafe Chargers with Qi2 and CryoBoost are impressively cool – literally and figuratively. The new MagSafe Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost can keep your phone powered up and performing its best, even if you're running apps as the sun beats down on your car's interior.
This design provides full-throttle 15W charging that laps the competition, reportedly powering up an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours and 7 minutes even during GPS navigation. And you won't have to worry about struggling to keep your phone stabilized while you drive because the charger's 18 N52 magnets provide a powerful 1,600 g magnetic lock. ESR's charger is designed to ensure your next trip is distraction-free.
Introducing the slimmest Qi2 charger on the market
The latest and greatest from ESR includes the Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh, which is the slimmest Qi2 charger on the market. It offers a 5,000mAh capacity and can charge the iPhone 15 Pro Max's big battery in just two hours. ESR has also integrated a neat kickstand, and the magnetic assembly around the charging coil can handle a load of more than 1,200 grams, ensuring a secure position lock for any supported smartphone. This device is perfect for on-the-go charging.
ESR's latest Qi2 Charging Lineup is perfectly priced
While quicker charging times and a cooler operation are definitive perks, ESR new line of chargers offers another clear advantage over its competitors – price. The new Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh, the MagSafe Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost, and the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost are all priced significantly cheaper than what Apple would normally charge. Even compared to rival brands, ESR's offering still retains an edge at the price-to-value aspect.
Now is the time to find out why ESR is one of SlashGear's Innovation Award favorites.