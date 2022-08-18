EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner: Keeping Cool The Green Way

The sudden and extreme heat wave that gripped the U.S. and Europe in 2022 showed how many homes are not built to keep things cool. While electric fans might be enough for some, air conditioning units are still the preferred solution to that problem. They aren't always the best option, though, and certainly not the most sustainable. Standard A/Cs are large, heavy, and designed to be put in a single place, while those that advertise portability are really just glorified ice boxes with fans. The market for real portable air conditioners is still small, and there's plenty of room to innovate and stand out. EcoFlow is dipping its toes in that market, and — just like its myriad portable power generators — the EcoFlow Wave Portable A/C promises to keep you cool without heating up the planet. Naturally, we had to take it out — or, rather, indoors — for a spin to see how it measures up to the company's promises.

Unlike its portable power station cousins, the Wave isn't what you would call refined in terms of appearance. The model almost has an industrial bent to its design, putting functionality and practically ahead of style. It's not much to look at, as its aesthetic nears that of a gaming PC due to its odd edges and flat surfaces. With that said, the product gets the job done, and for EcoFlow's first try in this category, it's not too shabby.

Everything about the EcoFlow Wave – which has a regular price of $1,499 – screams efficiency, including the way parts are positioned. It has handles on the front and back for easier carrying, which is made possible by its 38.58-pound weight. The add-on battery does push that number to nearly 60 pounds, so you may want to detach it before moving the A/C. The cold-end air intake and output vents are both on the front, while the hot-end air intake and exhaust are at the back for more efficient cooling of an area, even without the use of duct hoses. There's a drainage outlet at the bottom backside of the A/C, but you might not need to use it, depending on where you are.