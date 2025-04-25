Costco Vs. Discount Tire: Who Offers The Better Warranty For Your New Tires?

When you're on the hook for the cost of new tires, you're probably thinking about one thing: How long are these things going to last me? And what happens if I end up back here at the tire shop in no time? This is the beauty of a good warranty protection: With the unpredictability of road hazards, you have a little peace of mind that your purchase is going to be protected.

Two major players, Costco and Discount Tire, offer competing programs designed to give customers that peace of mind. But which one truly delivers the better value, convenience, and protection? To help you decide, we've broken down the pros and cons of each company's tire warranty across three major factors: coverage, convenience, and overall value.

One thing worth clarifying at the start: Costco offers a tire warranty on top of the manufacturer's promise at no additional cost, while Discount Tire only offers a paid "certificate" you can add on top of the manufacturer's terms and conditions. (The latter is very clear on the fact that this certificate is not a bona fide warranty.)