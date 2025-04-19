When it comes to pure, unbridled Americana, few institutions are more iconic than NASCAR. While some might be bored by the idea of going to a racing arena to watch a bunch of cars drive around in circles for hours on end, there's something magical about being there in person, sitting in the stands, feeling the stampede of racecars going so fast they make the seats rumble. Perhaps the aroma of burning Sunoco Green E15, the official fuel of NASCAR, serves as something of a secret ingredient to give the beer and hot dogs an extra kick.

Advertisement

In any case, this is not an article about the ins-and-outs of NASCAR, the stats of its drivers, or the history of its dozens of racetracks. This is an article about the pretty colors they use to decorate the cars, and the sponsors that pay for them. In order to stay in business, every NASCAR racer is sponsored by multiple corporate brands who pay to put their logos on various racecars. Some are gaudy and some are gorgeous. How do you differentiate between the two? That's where we come in. Here are our picks for 10 Of The Best NASCAR Paint Schemes Of 2025.