Why Did The USAF Discontinue The B-58 Hustler Jet Bomber Without A Replacement?

Since its founding in 1947, the U.S. Air Force has operated a variety of aircraft. It has plenty of bombers, fighters, transport planes, and more, but not everything the Air Force flies is exceptional. For every F-16 Fighting Falcon or B-2 Spirit, there's a story about some old clunker or "flying coffin" the service once abandoned.

Advertisement

Typically, when an aircraft fails to meet expectations, it's replaced before being decommissioned to ensure there are no gaps in operational or strategic capabilities. This wasn't the case for the ill-fated Convair B-58 Hustler, a supersonic bomber capable of reaching Mach 2.0 (1,535 mph). In fact, the B-58 was the first operational bomber to reach that speed, so you'd think it would have a long and storied stay in the Air Force. After all, the high-speed strategic bomber pushed the limits of supersonic aviation, making it an important factor in the development of faster-than-sound technology.

The reality of the bomber's standing is much different, as it was plagued by so many problems that the Air Force opted to stop flying it before a suitable replacement was ready to take its place. When it was removed from the service's inventory in 1970, instead of something new, the Air Force opted to use the FB-111A Aardvark, itself a leading candidate for retirement.

Advertisement