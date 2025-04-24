What Is The Ideal Temperature Range For Solar Panels & Can They Get Too Hot?

Switching a home to solar power (or, at least, installing solar panels to help offset some of your grid usage) can be a worthwhile endeavor. It can also be kind of a headache, with several common myths to dispel, a number of pros and cons that you'll need to weigh, and several types of consumer panels and companies to choose from.

On top of all of that, you do indeed also need to think about the heat. Like most other electronic devices, solar panels are affected by prolonged exposure to high temperatures. They generally won't heat up to the point of becoming a danger – their surfaces can and do reach up to 149 degrees Fahrenheit — but getting too warm does still create a problem. Similar to how humans tend to have a more difficult time doing physical activity when it's really hot, solar panels aren't able to output as much energy, to the tune of an energy loss of 1%, 5%, and so on, as temperatures rise above a panel's ideal range.