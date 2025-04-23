How Do You Qualify For Exotic Car Insurance?

For drivers of exotic and collectible cars, getting the right insurance policy is arguably just as important as following the correct maintenance procedures or keeping the car in clean condition. In the event of a breakdown or accident, exotic car insurance policies offer a few key benefits that can help owners pay for the repairs they need. However, not every car qualifies for such a policy.

To qualify for most exotic insurance plans, you'll need to own a car that's more complicated or expensive to fix than the majority of other cars on the road. In many cases, insurers don't have a set list of makes and models that fit into that category, and so owners of rare or one-off cars might qualify for exotic car insurance even if their car isn't made by a typically exotic manufacturer. The best way to identify if your car qualifies for exotic insurance is to evaluate the extras included in an exotic policy and decide if your car would benefit from those extras. If it would, then there's a good chance it will qualify for specialist insurance.