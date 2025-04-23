How Long (And Wide) Is A Semi Trailer?

Semi-trailers are a key pillar of freight transportation, carrying everything from groceries and furniture to heavy machinery across the country. These giant vehicles help keep the supply chain moving smoothly, and their size determines how and where they can operate. The dry van, which transports consumer products like electronics and clothing, is the trailer you'll most often see on the roads. Dry vans are enclosed and typically 53 feet long, protecting whatever is in them from the elements.

Advertisement

Other types of semi-trailers, including flatbeds (used for heavy goods like building materials) and tankers (which carry liquids like fuel), are usually between 48 and 53 feet long. You might see even longer trailers in some states, like Texas and Oklahoma., These states allow trailers up to 59 feet long on some roadways to accommodate larger loads. Then there are pup trailers, which are much shorter, usually around 28 feet. They're often used in pairs for regional or less-than-truckload (LTL) deliveries. When hooked together, two pup trailers total about 56 feet, allowing companies to haul more freight than a typical semi-trailer.