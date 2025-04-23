Kawasaki Ninja 500 Vs. 650: What's The Difference Between These Motorcycles?

When it comes to fast bikes, you can never go wrong with the Ninja line. Kawasaki has spent decades perfecting these motorcycles, and while they may not reach the speed of a 1,200-plus horsepower Top Fuel Harley, they still deliver a punch that can make anyone's jaw drop. Like with many high-end vehicle lines, the Kawasaki Ninja has a variety of machines meant to cater to almost every type of rider. From the Ninja 250, perfect for starters, to the H2R, meant for those who eat speed for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there's everything you could want from this one manufacturer. However, in most communities, such a massive catalog comes with favorites. Here, we have the Ninja 650 and 500, two bikes that differ in many ways yet still deliver the same outstanding performance that many have come to expect from Kawasaki.

Advertisement

One of the main differences between these two bikes lies in their engines and the power they deliver. The two have different stylings, which is definitely what will catch your eye first. However, once you're on the road, the difference in engines becomes apparent. The base Kawasaki Ninja 650 features a 649cc, 4-stroke, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine rated at 67 horsepower and 48.5 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, the base Ninja 500 comes with a 451cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled motor worth 51 horsepower and 31.7 pound-feet of torque. Let's take a deeper look at these two bikes to see how they match up against each other.