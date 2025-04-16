Panasonic Lumix S1RII Review: A Full-Frame Flagship That Can Flip, Fold And Twist

The Lumix S1RII has the best and most innovative display I've yet encountered on a camera, and it may finally be what brings an end to the age-old debate of tilting vs fully articulated displays. That's because this radical display does both. It can flip out to the side, twist around to face forward, and be folded screen-side-in to protect the display just like any other fully articulating display. However, it can also be operated by a tilting display, the articulation locked in place. What's more, it does all this while also featuring seemingly the toughest mechanism I've ever seen on either a fully articulating or tilting display. It really is the best of both worlds. Both the touchscreen display and the viewfinder are crisp and bright.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The control layout is also highly innovative, with all the buttons, dials, and switches layed out in a way that just makes sense to me, even as someone who has never owned a Panasonic camera. Everything's in easy reach of my fingers, and it's quick and easy to jump between settings and modes on the fly. As a hybrid shooter who does as much filmmaking as photography, I also very much appreciated the second start/stop button for video recording, located on the lower left front side of the camera. It's much easier to reach than the more traditional top-control panel button, though I did record a couple of accidental videos before getting used to its placement.

In terms of battery life, the S1RII is rated for up to 350 photos on a charge. In real world use, I never felt limited by battery life with this camera, at least no more so than with my Nikon Z8.

