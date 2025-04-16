How Reliable Are Proline HEMI Engines? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Proline Racing (PLR), not to be confused with Pro-Line Racing (an RC car parts supplier), builds some of the most renowned drag racing powerplants on the market today. If you watch something like Pro Mod or Outlaw cars, chances are you've seen a Proline Hemi in action at least once. The company produces bespoke crate motors in both turbocharged and supercharged configurations specifically tailored for high-horsepower drag racing applications – how high, exactly? Try over 5,000 horsepower. Now that number sounds like a lot (and it is), but it doesn't even touch some of the most savage drag racing engines: the Top-Fuel powerplants, running on exotic fuel like 90% nitromethane, which produce numbers exceeding 10,000 horsepower.

That's quite an important number because often-times the challenge in building these engines isn't producing something with huge power. It's making that power reliable enough that the engine won't just explode the second you go full-throttle. That happens somewhat frequently on these ridiculously-powerful dragsters, enough that they actually wrap components in Kevlar to keep them contained. Which begs one important question: exactly how reliable is something like a Proline Hemi? Yes, it produces half the power, but surely the engines still frequently detonate, right? Well, yes and no.

According to teams and testimonials, the engines are actually extremely durable, with some blocks lasting for years – and they produce that 5,000+ figure with room to spare. Like owner Paul Mouhayet regarding his twin-turbo Hemi: "It'll probably make another five pounds of boost at the track," after recording 5,362 horsepower on the dyno and breaking the company record. Let's take a look at their internals and what other racers and organizations have to say.

