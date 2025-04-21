How Much HP Does The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Have & What Does It Cost?

Ducati and Lamborghini are no strangers to big price tags and huge power numbers. So it only makes sense that these two Italian manufacturers would get together and make the upscale, high-performance collaboration of your dreams. Enter, the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. The V4 Lamborghini has a claimed power output of 218.5 horsepower — not quite as much as the race-ready Ducati Panigale V4 R (which puts out 240.5 horsepower), but certainly enough to impress the other owners in your local Ducati club. That's a significant leap over the standard V4's 209 horses (more on that in a bit), but it's not a lot when you consider the price difference.

A standard Ducati Panigale V4 starts at an MSRP of $25,995; certainly a high price for a motorcycle, but not entirely surprising for a high-end Ducati. The V4 S, which the V4 Lamborghini is based on, has a starting price of $33,895 — and that's before adding extras like the titanium exhaust system, which will run you $8,670, or the dry clutch, which will set you back an additional $3,594.54. The base price of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is an eye-watering $78,400. For that price, you can buy two V4 S motorcycles and your choice of the dry clutch or the titanium exhaust. Why the massive price increase for the Lamborghini version? Extras and exclusivity.