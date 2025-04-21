How Much HP Does The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Have & What Does It Cost?
Ducati and Lamborghini are no strangers to big price tags and huge power numbers. So it only makes sense that these two Italian manufacturers would get together and make the upscale, high-performance collaboration of your dreams. Enter, the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. The V4 Lamborghini has a claimed power output of 218.5 horsepower — not quite as much as the race-ready Ducati Panigale V4 R (which puts out 240.5 horsepower), but certainly enough to impress the other owners in your local Ducati club. That's a significant leap over the standard V4's 209 horses (more on that in a bit), but it's not a lot when you consider the price difference.
A standard Ducati Panigale V4 starts at an MSRP of $25,995; certainly a high price for a motorcycle, but not entirely surprising for a high-end Ducati. The V4 S, which the V4 Lamborghini is based on, has a starting price of $33,895 — and that's before adding extras like the titanium exhaust system, which will run you $8,670, or the dry clutch, which will set you back an additional $3,594.54. The base price of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is an eye-watering $78,400. For that price, you can buy two V4 S motorcycles and your choice of the dry clutch or the titanium exhaust. Why the massive price increase for the Lamborghini version? Extras and exclusivity.
What makes the V4 Lamborghini different?
The Panigale V4 Lamborghini will have an extremely limited production run, and it has all sorts of one-off pieces of equipment — all part of the appeal. Ducati will produce a numbered run of just 630 bikes in total, with 63 extra units for "Speciale Clienti" referencing the year Lamborghini was founded, 1963. There's carbon fiber in just about every location you could imagine, an exhaust from popular exhaust brand Akrapovič, and some extra power compared to the standard model. The aforementioned 218.5 horsepower is up from the standard Panigale V4, which makes 209 horsepower at 12,750 rpm and 89.5 lb-ft of torque at 11,250 rpm.
The already lightning-quick Panigale V4 weighs 421 pounds, which drops to 412 pounds for the V4 S. The Lamborghini model is 4.4 pounds lighter still, tipping the scales at just 408 pounds. Also included with the V4 Lambo is a bespoke Dainese leather jacket and a unique Arai Corsair helmet. This isn't the first Ducati and Lamborghini collaboration, either; bikes like the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini led the way when it comes to the Italian superbike-supercar team-up. Like Ducati's other Lamborghini collaborations, the 63 special clients mentioned earlier will be able to transfer the color scheme of their personal Lamborghini over to their Ducati. Not a bad way to spice up an ultra-expensive garage.