Can You Charge Your Car Battery By Leaving Your Engine Running?

There are few greater frustrations in life than hearing the persistent clicking of your engine trying to turn over in vain. If you have a faulty alternator or just plain bad luck, finding out your car's battery needs a charge can ruin your day. However, there are a number of ways to not only recharge your car's battery, but to make sure it stays charged.

The most obvious way to charge a battery is with jumper cables, although not every driver keeps a set in their vehicle. There are also portable battery chargers that hold enough juice to give your car's battery a jolt. A less obvious way to keep your battery charged is by keeping the vehicle in park and letting your engine idle, though it may not work exactly as you think.

Between the amount of time it takes to charge a battery, the lack of power an idle engine makes, and the fact that an alternator is not meant to charge a battery, it is difficult but possible to charge your car's battery by leaving your engine running.