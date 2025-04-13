How Fast Will Highway Driving Charge Your Car Battery?

Dealing with a car battery that's struggling to hold a charge is beyond frustrating and can be a sign it's time to get a replacement. But if a new battery isn't in your budget, you might be stuck trying to figure out a short-term solution to keep your car moving. It's a common belief that just driving around can help recharge your battery, but how true is that? More importantly, how long do you need to be on the road for it to actually make a difference?

Advertisement

If you're counting on driving as an easy fix, you'll be on the road anywhere from four to eight hours. That's factoring in highway speeds around 55 to 65 miles per hour. It's often been said that 30 minutes is the magic number, which may have been true years ago. But the fact is that the alternator is doing the work to recharge your battery, not the motion of the car. Plus, the alternator is also doing other things as you drive too, like running your car's electrical systems. So the faster and longer you drive, the more the alternator can help.

But no matter how fast or far you go, your battery won't hit 100% charge. Also, if your battery is too far gone, no amount of driving is really going to help all that much. At some point, you'll need to address what's happening under the hood.

Advertisement