The Unexpected Breakfast Item You Might Not Know Volkswagen Makes

Made in its Wolfsburg plant, the Volkswagen currywurst has been on the menu since 1973–around the same time, the German carmaker released another long-lasting icon, the Volkswagen Golf. Initially sold in its cafeteria, the currywurst sausage has slowly penetrated Volkswagen dealerships and other establishments, as well as grocery stores with the name Volkswagen Originalteil or "original parts". Aside from the time that it was struck off the menu in 2021, the famed sausage became a source of pride for the legacy automaker in the midst of turbulent financial times. At the time, Volkswagen was trying to reduce meat-based food but bowed to the relentless demand and returned it to the menu two years later, according to The Times. The cultural impact was so palpable that The Guardian even reported that it escalated into German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder getting involved.

In 2024, The Future Media shared that Volkswagen sold over 8.5 million sausages. While this number is extraordinary in itself, it's also shy of about half a million from the number of cars they rolled out in the same timeframe. But even more so when you take note that there were even years when they made more sausages than cars entirely. To know more about this unique Volkswagen legacy, here is how they are made, what makes them different, and the role they play (and might play in the future) within Volkswagen's overall brand strategy.