Male Vs. Female USB Ports: What's The Difference?

Ever been told to "just plug the male end into the female port" and suddenly felt like you missed a day in tech class and health class? You're not alone. Despite the oddly anatomical terminology, the difference between male and female USB ports is purely mechanical, and knowing which is which can save you from a lot of head-scratching (and mismatched cables).

In short: one plugs in, the other gets plugged into. But it's not always obvious, especially when USB connectors come in a confusing range of types: USB-C, Micro-USB, Micro-USB, Mini-USB... the list goes on. And just because something looks like it fits doesn't mean it's the right match.

In this quick breakdown, we'll show you exactly what makes a USB port "male" or "female," and how to tell them apart without overthinking it. Let's connect the dots and get you plugged in properly.