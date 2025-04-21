Which Military Jets Have A V-Tail And Does It Help Them Fly?

If you picture an aircraft, chances are you will probably think of a traditional two-winged aircraft with one vertical and two horizontal stabilizers at the rear. This is a design concept that has stood the test of time and for good reason — it works. However, it isn't the only configuration to take to the skies. There are a few outliers that refuse to be pigeon-holed into such a staid design and many of these are military aircraft. Among them is the flying wing configuration of which the Northrop YB-49 was an early pioneer and more recently the Northrop B-2 Spirit.

There is another configuration that has been used in military aircraft – the V-tailed design. The V-tail design has been around since 1930, but despite a long history, there are still relatively few planes — either military or civilian — that have incorporated the feature, the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk is perhaps the most famous example. A useful starting point is to define what we mean when we say V-tail. This can help to avoid confusion as many military jets including the "gold-canopied" F-22 Raptor seem to fit the bill with two oblique vertical stabilizers that resemble a "widened V". However, these planes will also feature horizontal stabilizers. So, to make it onto this list the planes must have a true "V" design, where the only two elements of the rear stabilizer meet in the middle, or so close as makes no difference. Let's have a look at the planes that made the grade.

