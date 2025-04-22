How To Clean Tinted Car Windows (Inside And Out)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tinted car windows offer several benefits for both you and your car's interior, especially in summer, as the tint film blocks harmful UV rays from the sun. Additionally, tinting also makes your car window more resistant to shattering and provides better privacy while you're inside the car. However, to maintain these advantages, you do need to take some extra care while cleaning the tinted windows.

Depending on whether your car's windows are factory-tinted, professionally tinted, or DIY tinted, the cleaning process can vary. For factory tinted windows, you don't need to do anything different. You can clean them just like regular windows. This is because the tint is embedded in the glass, which makes it durable and less prone to damage. However, for aftermarket tints, you'll need to be cautious to avoid damaging the plastic film, which is applied to the inside of the car window.

Below, we'll guide you through the process of cleaning the tinted car windows, and more importantly, discuss what you should avoid doing. Let's dive in!