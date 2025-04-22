How To Clean Tinted Car Windows (Inside And Out)
Tinted car windows offer several benefits for both you and your car's interior, especially in summer, as the tint film blocks harmful UV rays from the sun. Additionally, tinting also makes your car window more resistant to shattering and provides better privacy while you're inside the car. However, to maintain these advantages, you do need to take some extra care while cleaning the tinted windows.
Depending on whether your car's windows are factory-tinted, professionally tinted, or DIY tinted, the cleaning process can vary. For factory tinted windows, you don't need to do anything different. You can clean them just like regular windows. This is because the tint is embedded in the glass, which makes it durable and less prone to damage. However, for aftermarket tints, you'll need to be cautious to avoid damaging the plastic film, which is applied to the inside of the car window.
Below, we'll guide you through the process of cleaning the tinted car windows, and more importantly, discuss what you should avoid doing. Let's dive in!
Cleaning tinted car windows the right way
To clean tinted car windows, you'll need a clean, soft microfiber cloth and a soapy water solution in a spray bottle. You can also get a specialized cleaning solution designed for tinted windows from Amazon. That said, you should avoid using any other cleaners you may have at your home, like hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, or any ammonia-based products like Windex to clean the windows. Similarly, you should avoid using scrubbing pads, hard sponges, or steel wool, as these can scratch the tinted film.
Once you've gathered the necessary supplies, spray the cleaning solution onto the microfiber cloth rather than spraying it directly onto the window. Then, gently scrub the window in circular motions. For any stubborn dust or grime, you can use a soft-bristled brush or a clay bar to clean the affected areas. In any case, make sure you don't apply too much pressure, as it can damage the tint film. After cleaning the window with the solution, rinse the window with clean water. Finally, you should use a dry, clean cloth to avoid streaks or hard water spots on your car.
All in all, cleaning the tinted car windows isn't too complex. That said, it's recommended not to clean the windows soon after you've tinted it. You should wait at least 7 days for the film to cure and fully adhere to the window.