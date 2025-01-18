Can You Use Windex On Your Car's Windows & Windshield? Here's What The Company Says

If there's one product to grab when you're fed up with your smudgy windows and dirty floors, it's probably Windex. This cleaning solution has been a household staple for years, and homeowners have found every unconventional use for it, from repelling and killing bugs to removing grease from your kitchen countertops.

But Windex isn't just useful around the home — it particularly comes in handy for cleaning your car as well. For instance, it's one of the best ways to restore your car's headlights. Just spray it on a microfiber towel and polish up the foggy cover. You can also use Windex, specifically the Electronic Cleaning Wipes, for cleaning your infotainment system.

However, you may be wondering: since Windex is originally a glass cleaner and your car has glass windows and a windshield, is it okay to use Windex on those too? The short answer is yes, but there's a catch — the classic blue formulation isn't actually the best choice for this task.