NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Vs. 4070: How Do The GPUs Compare?

After the smashing success of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs, gamers across the world waited with bated breath for the follow-up. It arrived at the start of 2025, with the graphics card manufacturer debuting the RTX 5000 series during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. One of the biggest shocks was the RTX 5070 GPU, which CEO Jensen Huang boldly claimed would offer "4090 performance at $549," a fraction of the cost of the previous generation's highly venerated top-tier 4090 card, which is great for gaming. Suffice to say, that was not entirely the case, and it seems as if NVIDIA was relying heavily on the 5070's AI frame generation to make those claims.

So, it's not as good as a 4090, but is the 5070 at least better than the 4070 it's replacing? The short answer is yes. The long answer is also yes, but only barely. To save you some time: no, you probably shouldn't upgrade to the 5070 if you've currently got a 4070 seated in your PC, as you won't see any serious performance gains. But if you've got a 4060, or something older like a 3070, an upgrade is worth considering, especially if you can find a 5070 close to MSRP. Depending on the games you play, you may also benefit from the latest AI upscaling and frame generation technologies that come with the 5070. So, let's break it all down.