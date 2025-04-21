How Much Fuel Do F1 Cars Use In A Single Race?

The modern F1 car is a technological and engineering marvel designed to compete in the very pinnacle of motorsport. However, with these cars, designers don't have free rein. They must all comply with a series of strict regulations as laid down by the F1's governing body — the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). These design rules cover everything from dimensions and weight to aerodynamics and safety. One of the most heavily legislated areas of design is the powertrains.

F1 made the shift from traditional engines to hybrid powertrains in 2014 (F1 engine regulations change again in 2026.) The move was designed to improve fuel efficiency in an age of growing environmental pressures. To achieve this, the current F1 engine is an incredible feat of hybrid engineering. Each F1 powertrain must follow the same template: a 1.6-liter V6 turbocharged engine with two electric motors and two Motor Generation Units (MGU) — the MGU-K and the MGU-H, more about these later. However, along with the introduction of the hybrid rules, the FIA also introduced strict legislation on the amount of fuel a car could carry and the flow rate that the fuel was allowed to be fed to the engine. The maximum fuel load allowed is 110 kilograms (about 37 gallons), and the fuel flow rate cannot exceed 100 kilograms per hour. As refueling isn't allowed, these figures represent the maximum fuel an F1 car will use in a race, but there are other factors to consider to get a clearer picture.

