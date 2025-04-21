How High Can A Helicopter Fly? (And Can It Get To The Top Of Mount Everest?)

Some of the primary utility of a helicopter lies in its ability to take off and land vertically, by means of its rotor-powered flight. This gives the likes of military helicopters and rescue models the enormous advantage of being able to access landing zones that planes can't.

While it's already very difficult to navigate a helicopter to a pinpoint landing on challenging terrain, the high altitude of Everest is significantly more dangerous. Delsalle, an Airbus Helicopters test pilot, explained to Vertical magazine that it wasn't until the new millennium that his team had confidence in trying such a remarkable landing. Delsalle describes "a kind of personal feeling with my flight test engineer at the time, Bernard Certain, that we had the capability to do that." Such potential would only improve with advanced new engine software for the AS350 B3, which arrived in 2004.

The following year, Delsalle arrived at Lukla — the remote airport used by climbers of Everest — to investigate how to reach the top. "On the updraft side, I wasn't able to approach the mountain because even taking out all of the power of the aircraft, I was still climbing," he said. "On the other side ... even with maybe 60 knots on the airspeed indicator I was going backward." Fortune ultimately favored the brave pilot, who was able to battle the weather effectively to make a landing.

