How Long Would It Take For A Missile From North Korea To Reach The US?

According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, nine countries currently possess nuclear weapons: the United States, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea. This brings the total number of nuclear warheads in the world to approximately 12,100. More than 9,500 of these warheads are in active military stockpiles, which means they are ready to be deployed at any moment.

Russia and the U.S. have the most confirmed nuclear weapons, with around 5,500 and 5,044 warheads, respectively, accounting for about 90% of the world's total nuclear arsenal. North Korea is one of the wildcards on the list, in that its true level of nuclear capability is not fully known, though some estimates suggest that the North Koreans have the resources to build 40 to 50 individual weapons.

SlashGear recently reported how long it would take for a missile from Russia to reach the U.S., but what if the North Koreans fired one? How much time would it take for a North Korean missile to hit the U.S.? The answer: about 30 minutes. Here's why.