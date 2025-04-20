Amazon Is Betting Big On The 'Good Guy' Of AI: Here's What That Means For You

So, what improvements has Anthropic's involvement brought to the latest iteration of Alexa? As of the time of writing, two weeks after Alexa+'s early access release date of 31st March, nobody can say for sure yet. There are no first-hand reviews online, either in the press or on social media. Tech journalists are mostly quoting this Washington Post article for information about what is and isn't included. But the Post is getting its information from "internal company documents" they've seen. They've not tested Alexa+ either. Some tech news sites are appealing to readers to see if any of them have got it yet, but no one seems to be having any luck.

Release delays aren't unusual in the tech world, however, and there's no indication that Alexa+ is going to be delayed indefinitely. We should soon be able to try Alexa's new iteration, which Amazon says will be smarter, more conversational, and more personalized than its predecessor. Alexa+ accesses Claude through Bedrock, an Amazon service that provides access to machine learning models from multiple AI providers. Claude was added to Bedrock in March 2024.

What do Amazon and Anthropic plan to do next? It seems like they have big plans. At last year's AWS re:Invent conference, CEO Matt Garman announced plans for a supercomputer. Nicknamed Project Rainier, this is a collaborative initiative between AWS and Anthropic to construct a cluster of servers using hundreds of thousands of Amazon's Trainium2 chips with five times the computing power of Anthropic's current Claude models. Garman said he was "super excited to see what the Anthropic team come up with, with that size cluster."

