Amazon Is Going All In On Generative AI

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're living in an era of AI. Naturally, Amazon wants to serve the same to its customers. To achieve that goal, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says "every single one" of the company's businesses is experimenting with generative AI tools. Down the road, Amazon wants to incorporate AI in all of its products, be it business-centric, or otherwise. "It is going to be at the heart of what we do," Jassy added.

Amazon's recent moves in the field of AI haven't really been a secret. In July 2023, the company's cloud division announced an upgrade for its AI foundation model service called Bedrock to add support for more generative AI-based tools. The company is even offering free AWS courses for parties aiming to develop products that leverage generative AI, an off-shoot of AI that can create text, images, videos, and audio clips within seconds with minimal effort.

The e-commerce titan has all the incentive — and infrastructure — at its disposal to go all-in. Amazon has the money, talent, and most importantly, the world's biggest cloud infrastructure to host AI tools in all shapes and forms. Microsoft's Azure and Google's eponymous cloud service already form the backbone of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Bard.

Jassy didn't go into details about Amazon's generative AI plans, but the roadmap isn't hard to guess. "Generative AI is something we've been working on for a while, and it has huge potential — especially in the home," Amazon SVP Dave Limp recently told Axios.