Can You Use A Hybrid To Jump Start A Car?

If you're out and about in your hybrid and spot someone who needs a jump, you can help them out, as long as your 12V battery is fully charged and works. But you'll need to check the user manual, as your hybrid's electronics are sensitive and can be damaged in the process. So how exactly do you jump start a car using your hybrid?

First off, be sure the jumper cables you're using are in good working order and not damaged. Then you'll have to locate your hybrid's 12V battery, which can be tricky, as it may not be under the hood. It could be in the trunk or even under the back passenger seat. Next, attach the red positive cable to your hybrid's battery, then to the car with the dead battery. After that, connect the black negative cable to your car's battery and the other end to a metal ground in the second car. Then start your hybrid and after waiting several minutes to build a charge, the other driver can try to start their car.

But be careful, as any signs of trouble, like weird sounds or even smoke, means something's gone wrong. In that case, turn off both cars as soon as possible. If all goes well and the other car starts, you can disconnect the cables in reverse order, negative first, then positive and you both should be good to go.

