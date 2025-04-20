What Are The Plastic Strips On Truck Wheels For?

If you don't drive a truck yourself, some incidental elements about tractor trailers can seem strange or unnecessary to you, like the high number of side-view mirrors around the cabin or the mildly menacing spikes jutting out of their wheels. Every component of a truck is definitely there for a reason, even if you can't immediately tell what it is as an outside observer. For example, have you ever been driving next to a truck on the highway, and noticed that one or more of its wheels have long plastic strips dangling off of them? It's definitely not the kind of thing with an obvious purpose; why would you need to have a long tag sticking out of the middle of the wheel like that? Is it a handle, or perhaps some means of identification like an ID tag?

Neither of those are quite right, though the latter hypothesis is actually a little bit closer. The plastic tags are a means of identification, though rather than any form of ID or sorting, what they're identifying is whether or not the tire is actually rotating. The purpose of a plastic strip on a truck wheel is to give the driver an easy means of verifying the wheel's rotation that they can see from the cabin.