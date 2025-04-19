How Heavy Is Milwaukee's Framing Nailer? (With And Without The Battery)

Looking over the vast Milwaukee catalog, it's evident that the brand has pretty much any tool you could possibly need. Alongside some of the remaining corded tools are a host of battery-powered construction-friendly tools, like the highly-rated 30-degree and 21-degree nailers. Unfortunately, some might find them a bit tough to use if they don't know what they're getting into.

As a predominantly metal, heavy-duty construction tool, a Milwaukee nailer has some weight to it. The 30-degree model comes in at 9.4 pounds, while the 21-degree nailer is even heavier at 10.1 pounds. As if those numbers didn't make these nailers seem unwieldy as is, it should be said that those weights don't include the required batteries. Both of these nailers are part of Milwaukee's wide-reaching M18 tool system, so, naturally, they run on M18 batteries. With the most basic, 0.95-pound M18 CP 2.0 battery attached, the 30-degree nailer becomes 9.99 pounds, and the 21-degree goes to 10.96 pounds.

It's worth highlighting that there's more to the Milwaukee M18 battery line than the aforementioned 2.0Ah unit. Depending on the battery you choose, you'll have to contend with a different amount of added weight.

