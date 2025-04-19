Which Engines Powered The Pontiac LeMans, And How Much HP Did They Produce?

When it comes to timeless Americana, few things can top a classic vehicle. Whether it's a Harley Davidson FXR cruising down the highway, a sleek Shelby GT500 at a car show, or a split-window Stingray parked by the beach, all of these evoke a golden age that has significantly influenced what exists today. Some car manufacturers, like Dodge and Ford, have stood the test of time, while others haven't. Falling in the latter category is Pontiac — the nameplate best known for some of the sportiest and most stylish vehicles to date.

In 1926, General Motors came out with the Pontiac 6-27 – a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine-powered vehicle that could produce 40 horsepower. As the years passed, the company debuted some real bangers, including the Firebird, Fiero, Trans Am, and GTO Judge, all of which won many a car enthusiast's heart. When talking about some of the most notable models the car brand has put out, it is difficult not to mention the LeMans, classic pieces of Americana that are still worth a buy today. These vehicles came with a variety of engine options, each with a different horsepower rating. From Pontiac's very own 326 V8, 389 V8, and 350 V8 to the 403 V8s, 265 V8, and Chevrolet's 250-cubic-inch inline six-cylinder, let's take a look at the engines that Pontiac offered along its revered LeMans line and how much horsepower each of them produced.

