Which Engines Powered The Pontiac LeMans, And How Much HP Did They Produce?
When it comes to timeless Americana, few things can top a classic vehicle. Whether it's a Harley Davidson FXR cruising down the highway, a sleek Shelby GT500 at a car show, or a split-window Stingray parked by the beach, all of these evoke a golden age that has significantly influenced what exists today. Some car manufacturers, like Dodge and Ford, have stood the test of time, while others haven't. Falling in the latter category is Pontiac — the nameplate best known for some of the sportiest and most stylish vehicles to date.
In 1926, General Motors came out with the Pontiac 6-27 – a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine-powered vehicle that could produce 40 horsepower. As the years passed, the company debuted some real bangers, including the Firebird, Fiero, Trans Am, and GTO Judge, all of which won many a car enthusiast's heart. When talking about some of the most notable models the car brand has put out, it is difficult not to mention the LeMans, classic pieces of Americana that are still worth a buy today. These vehicles came with a variety of engine options, each with a different horsepower rating. From Pontiac's very own 326 V8, 389 V8, and 350 V8 to the 403 V8s, 265 V8, and Chevrolet's 250-cubic-inch inline six-cylinder, let's take a look at the engines that Pontiac offered along its revered LeMans line and how much horsepower each of them produced.
LeMans would reign for three long decades
The first LeMans appeared in 1961, debuting a line of vehicles that would rank among the best for decades. The first and the second LeMans variants were trims of the Pontiac Tempest, with the third breaking the norm and becoming its own model. The 1961 LeMans featured either a 215-cubic-inch V8, a 326-cubic-inch V8, or a 194.5-cubic-inch, two or four-barrel carburetor, inline-four 'Trophy 4' engine. The V8s produced between 190 and 260 horsepower, respectively. Meanwhile, the Trophy 4's horsepower and torque came in three variations, determined by the engine's compression ratio and the number of carburetor barrels available. The highest power was 166 hp at a 10.25:1 compression ratio and four barrels. Next was 140 horsepower at the same compression ratio but with two carburetor barrels, while the last was 115 horsepower at an 8.6:1 compression ratio and two barrels.
Pontiac debuted the next entry a year later, presenting yet another vehicle that had more than a single option for its engine. Many praised the car for its design, a two-door coupe that had a convertible option. In terms of the vehicle's engine, both the 194.5 Trophy 4 and 215 V8 engines made a return. While the Trophy 4 retained its varied horsepower, the 215's four-carburetor version could produce 185 horsepower. The 1963 model offered the Trophy 4 and a 326-cubic-inch V8 as engine options. The Trophy 4 retained the horsepower once more, while the V8 boasted 260 horsepower. Pontiac would introduce a four-barrel High Output version of the motor rated at 355 horsepower later that model year. Interestingly enough, the company would also make six LeMans that year, all of which featured a 421 V8 engine.
A muscle car without equal
The second generation of LeMans came between 1964 and 1967. Pontiac released these vehicles in four batches, with the first one, which debuted in 1964, having the iconic Gran Turismo Omologato (GTO) as a trim. Both the base LeMans and the GTO had a few choices when it came to their engines, with the base LeMans offering either a 215-cubic-inch inline six-cylinder engine capable of producing 140 horsepower or a 326-cubic-inch V8 rated at 280 horsepower. As for the GTO, engine options included a standard 389-cubic-inch V8 engine worth 325 horsepower or its juiced-up version, the Tri-Power, which had two-barrel carburetors and could make 348 horsepower.
The 1965 LeMans and GTO entries also came with a variety of engines. The first was the standard 215-cubic-inch engine for the base LeMans, rated at 140 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. Then came the 326-cubic-inch V8, pushing out 250 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque. Additionally, there was a High-Output version of the 326 V8 that produced 285 horsepower and 359 pound-feet of torque. In the LeMans GTO, the standard engine pushed out 335 horsepower, while the Tri-Power option made 360.
In 1966, the GTO moved on to be its own independent Pontiac model. The remaining LeMans had an all-new engine, the 230-cubic-inch motor, which, coupled with a single-barrel carburetor, pushed out 165 horsepower. A four-barrel version of the same engine was also available, with its horsepower coming in at 207. Pontiac offered a 326-cubic-inch V8, which either made 250 horsepower as a standard version or 385 horsepower in its High Output variant. With the final second-generation LeMans, which arrived in 1967, the manufacturer offered similar engine options as the 1966 LeMans. However, the four-barrel carburetor version of its 230-cubic-inch motor produced 215 horsepower.
Introducing the 250-cubic-inch six-cylinder engine
1968 brought a new generation, featuring vehicles with an all-new rear-end design, concealed windshield wipers, and an expanded morrokide interior. However, what mattered was the vehicle's engine. Luckily, Pontiac wasn't slacking. It had redone the 230 motor into a 250-cubic-inch six-cylinder engine. This new motor came in two versions. The first had a single-barrel carburetor and was rated at 175 horsepower. The second had four barrels and was only available in the Sprint trim of the LeMans. It could push out a respectable 215 horsepower, similar to the previous year's four-barrel motor. As improvements go, Pontiac didn't stop there. It replaced the long-standing 326 V8 engine with a 350-cubic-inch V8 available in either a 320-horsepower four-barrel High Output version or a 265-horsepower two-barrel version.
In 1969, Pontiac presented the 250-cubic-inch six-cylinder and 350-cubic-inch V8. Both engines had a standard and a high-compression version, with the standard 250 having a single-barrel carburetor configuration and pushing out 175 horsepower, and its high-compression variant, with four barrels, could make 230 horsepower. The V8's standard 350, with a two-barrel carburetor, made 265 horsepower, while its four-barrel counterpart was rated at 330 horsepower. The 1970 LeMans offered either a 250 cubic-inch straight-six engine worth 155 horsepower or an option for three V8s: a 350-cubic-inch rated at 225 horsepower, a two-barrel 400 worth 265 horsepower, and a four-barrel 400 capable of 330 horsepower.
In 1971, a number of LeMans variants were available to purchase. Their engines included an overhead six-cylinder 250-cubic-inch motor rated at 145 horses, a new 455 four-barrel V8 worth 325 horsepower or its High Output big brother that produced 335 horsepower, and a 350 rated at 250 horsepower. There was also a 400-cubic-inch engine rated at 265-300 horsepower.
The 250, 350, and 400 really stuck around
The last of the third generation came in 1972, a LeMans with a standard 250-cubic-inch, overhead, six-cylinder engine producing 110 horsepower. Other engines included a 160-horsepower, two-barrel 350 V8, a 175-horsepower, two-barrel 400 V8, a 200-horsepower, two-barrel, dual-exhaust 400 V8, a 220-horsepower four-barrel 455 V8, and a 300-horsepower, four-barrel, High Output 455 V8.
The fourth generation of LeMans arrived in 1973, with Pontiac bringing back the previous year's engines like the 250, 350, and 455. The automaker did the same with the 1974 LeMans, although the 350 V8 could now enjoy the four-barrel treatment. The same engines, save for the 455, would carry forward to the 1975 LeMans as well. All the engines, alongside the 455 V8, would make another return in the 1976 models, with the 455 featuring as an option for the LeMans Safari and Grand LeMans Safari.
In 1977, Pontiac would release the final fourth-generation LeMans models. This year saw some new entries under the hood, including a 301-cubic-inch V8 worth 135 brake horsepower and a 231-cubic-inch two-barrel, Buick V6 worth 105 horsepower. The 350 and 400 V8s also made a return.
The fifth and sixth generation LeMans
The 1978 model year LeMans introduced the fifth-generation. As expected, Pontiac offered either a V6 or a V8 for engine options. A 200-cubic-inch and 231-cubic-inch two-barrel V6 and 305-cubic-inch two-barrel V8 were available for the LeMans and Grand LeMans coupe and sedan, while the 231-cubic-inch V6, 305-cubic-inch V8, and a 301-cubic-inch four-barrel V8 were options for the LeMans Safari wagon and Grand LeMans Safari wagon. The 231 V6 could produce 105 horsepower, while the 301 V8 generated between 140 and 150. The 1979 models shared the same engines from the 1978 models save for the 200-cubic-inch engine. Additionally, the 1979 LeMans Safari and LeMans Grand Safari had an option for a 350 V8 worth around 165 horsepower.
The 1980s LeMans had 229 and 231 V6 engines alongside 265, 301, and 305 V8 engines. The 229, or the V6 small block, which would grow to become one of the most reliable engines from the 20th century, could make around 115 horsepower. The humble 265 V8 was rated at 120 horsepower. The 1981 LeMans had the same engine offerings as the 1980 models. For almost a decade, Pontiac discontinued the LeMans models. However, the manufacturer revived the model in 1988, marking the start of the sixth-generation LeMans that would last until 1993. These particular LeMans came with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that produced 74 horsepower. Later, a 120-horsepower 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine would be used in place of the 1.6-liter.