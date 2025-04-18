These Swiss Army Knife Mini Tool Upgrades Fit Perfectly Into The Corkscrew
Originally designed in 1897 to give Swiss soldiers tools like a blade, screwdriver and can opener, the Swiss Army Knife has become an iconic item. Since its creation, the knife has been a trusted companion for outdoor enthusiasts, DIYers and everyday users. One of its more curious features, the corkscrew, is a staple of the Swiss Army Knife, but beyond opening bottles of wine, what's it really good for? The fact is that the corkscrew has opened the door to a whole new set of clever attachments.
The Victorinox Mini Tools set includes a small screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, a Torx screwdriver and a SIM card pin, all of which feature multicolored handles. If the SIM card pin isn't something you really need, it can also be used for precise tasks like adjusting eyeglasses and working with electronics. The set is available on Amazon, at a price of $14.60.
The Victorinox Mini Tool FireAnt Set is a fire-starting tool designed for outdoor adventures and features three glow-in-the-dark fire steels, plus six waterproof helix tinders. This multicolored set is perfect for quickly starting a fire in various conditions, ensuring you're prepared for any emergency. This one is also on Amazon but it's a bit pricier, at $33.93. Both the mini tools and FireAnt sets easily fit into the corkscrew of the 84mm, 85mm, 91mm and 111mm Swiss Army Knives.
The Swiss Army Knife corkscrew can do other things besides open wine bottles
Victorinox, which actually manufacturers products that aren't the Swiss Army Knife, has two great sets of mini tools that easily fit into the knife's corkscrew. While one set is perfect for precise screwdriver tasks, the other is great for easily starting campfires. But other than being ideal for holding these handy attachments, what's the reason to still include the somewhat outdated corkscrew?
The corkscrew is still there because it actually serves other purposes than opening bottles of wine. It can be used to hold the Victorinox pressurized pen not only for writing, but also as a drawing compass, when using the knife's smaller blade as the pivot. The corkscrew is also great for untying knots and other mundane tasks like cleaning dirt from underneath your fingernails. It can work as a clothes hanger when shoved into a tree and even as an ice pick in the winter months.
While the corkscrew has historically always been in the Swiss Army Knife, Victorinox has replaced it with a Phillips screwdriver in some variations. Oddly enough, unlike the assortment of other tools in the knife, the corkscrew is actually the only one not made in Switzerland and is instead manufactured in France.