These Swiss Army Knife Mini Tool Upgrades Fit Perfectly Into The Corkscrew

Originally designed in 1897 to give Swiss soldiers tools like a blade, screwdriver and can opener, the Swiss Army Knife has become an iconic item. Since its creation, the knife has been a trusted companion for outdoor enthusiasts, DIYers and everyday users. One of its more curious features, the corkscrew, is a staple of the Swiss Army Knife, but beyond opening bottles of wine, what's it really good for? The fact is that the corkscrew has opened the door to a whole new set of clever attachments.

The Victorinox Mini Tools set includes a small screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, a Torx screwdriver and a SIM card pin, all of which feature multicolored handles. If the SIM card pin isn't something you really need, it can also be used for precise tasks like adjusting eyeglasses and working with electronics. The set is available on Amazon, at a price of $14.60.

The Victorinox Mini Tool FireAnt Set is a fire-starting tool designed for outdoor adventures and features three glow-in-the-dark fire steels, plus six waterproof helix tinders. This multicolored set is perfect for quickly starting a fire in various conditions, ensuring you're prepared for any emergency. This one is also on Amazon but it's a bit pricier, at $33.93. Both the mini tools and FireAnt sets easily fit into the corkscrew of the 84mm, 85mm, 91mm and 111mm Swiss Army Knives.

