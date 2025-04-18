While You're Waiting For The Nintendo Switch 2, Here's What It's Like To Play A Game Boy Color In 2025

With the announcement (and subsequent delay) of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's handheld consoles are back in the limelight. In 2025, finding someone toting around a Switch on a plane or on public transportation is a fairly common occurrence. You might see a Nintendo 3DS occasionally as well. Long before the Switch and even before the DS and 3DS came the Game Boy Color.

A follow up to 1989's original Game Boy, the Game Boy Color was unleashed upon the gaming public in 1998 with what was then a state of the art color display, excellent battery life, and a deep library of around 800 games that, thanks to backwards compatibility, included franchises like Pokémon, Legend of Zelda, Mario, and just about everything else you can think of. If you spent any amount of time gaming nearly 30 years ago, there's a good chance you sank a lot of hours into saving Hyrule or catching every Pokémon on a Game Boy Color.

Now, with the advent of backlit screens, smartphones, and devices like the Steam Deck that allow you to play whatever you want wherever you want, an original Game Boy Color might seem like more of a historical novelty than anything else. What's it like to play one in 2025?

