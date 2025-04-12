Why Some iPhone Calls Have A Decline Option, And Others Don't

Even if you've been using your iPhone for a long time, there are still things that can leave you confused. For instance, you might wonder what the arrow at the top of the screen means or what the orange and green dots indicate. Another common mystery with iPhones is why you sometimes see a "slide to answer" option when receiving a call, while other times you get "Decline" and "Accept" buttons instead.

There's a simple explanation for this. When your iPhone is unlocked, you see the red and green buttons to decline and answer the call. In the latest versions of iOS, you don't even see a full-screen alert if you're watching a video or playing a game. Instead, a banner appears at the top. You can change this in the settings if you prefer full-screen incoming call alerts.

On the other hand, the "slide to answer" option appears when you receive a call while your iPhone is locked. However, you can still decline calls by pressing the side button twice, which sends the call to voicemail. Pressing the side button once only silences the call without rejecting it. Below, we'll explain the reason why your iPhone shows two different call screens.

