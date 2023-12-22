Changing This iPhone Setting Will Help Make Sure You Never Miss An Incoming Call

People use their smartphones constantly, but it has become a rarer occurrence for it to be used to actually make or receive phone calls. Because of text, e-mail, and social media, communication has become far more visual than aural. However, there are still times when you get a phone call. You have older family members who haven't migrated to text yet, doctors and other professionals relaying important information to you, and, of course, an endless parade of spam callers asking about your automobile insurance.

In recent iOS updates for the iPhone, Apple has placed less of an emphasis on disrupting your experience while using your phone to browse the web, watch videos, or play a game. In the past, if you were to get a phone call while doing one of those things, it would halt your progress and take up the whole screen to let you know you need to either answer or decline this incoming call. That is no longer the case.

If you are to receive a phone call now while your phone is unlocked, you will merely receive a banner at the top of the screen indicating the incoming call. If you are someone like me who receives quite a few banners for notifications from other apps, you may accidentally decline or miss a phone call because you just assumed it was another one of those regular notifications. Well, if you want to return to the old way of how your iPhone lets you know you're getting an incoming call, you still can do that.