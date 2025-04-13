Is The Lexus TX The Same As Toyota's Grand Highlander? How The SUVs Compare

The Lexus TX and Toyota Grand Highlander were both introduced for the 2024 model year. But they're already a familiar part of the American car market, and their popularity has soared to the point that they're now among the go-to options for consumers seeking three-row SUVs. However, if you've ever looked at their spec sheets, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Lexus TX and Toyota Grand Highlander are more or less the same model. That's because the two are indeed related.

Both SUVs are manufactured at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) in Princeton, Indiana. They're also based upon the same GA-K platform shared with the Lexus RX, NX, ES, Toyota RAV4, Highlander, Camry, and several other models. Not to mention, they ride on a similarly sized 116.1-inch wheelbase, are dimensionally identical in width and height, and share a common base engine.

Despite their many shared similarities, there's no confusing the two externally, as each still remains unique and distinctive, especially when viewed from the front, where the Lexus TX boasts a more imposing presence compared with the Toyota Grand Highlander's understated look. Beyond the exterior, there are certain features that set the Lexus TX and Toyota Grand Highlander apart, too. And so to give you an idea of just how different they are, we've compared the two in terms of their trim options, prices, performance, interior features, technology, and cargo space.

