What Is An E-Passport? (And How To Know If You Have One)

The e-Passport (also known as a biometric passport) was first introduced in 2005 and is now used by over 100 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and many others. It is much like the traditional passport book you're familiar with, but with an electronic chip embedded in the cover. This chip holds information, such as the passport holder's name, date of birth, gender, issue and expiration dates, and a digital photo of the passport bearer. Simply put, the chip holds all the information on the personal details page of your passport in digital format.

Having this chip inside passports offers several advantages. For example, it makes the passport highly secure and reliable. The chip also includes security features that prevent unauthorized skimming of data, so there's no risk of identity theft. Finally, e-Passport are also difficult to temper with, which reduces the risk of fraud.

e-Passports also speed up border crossing, as it allows machines to quickly scan your passport data and use facial recognition to match it with your appearance. If you already have a passport but are unsure about if it has a chip, it's quite easy to tell.