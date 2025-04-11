3 Auto Part Brands That Are Manufactured In America

As a general rule of thumb, you should replace your car's oil filter every 3,000 to 5,000 miles. Windshield wipers should be replaced once a year, and the battery and tires every four to five years. Headlights, spark plugs, pumps, shocks, belts, and other parts break down with time as well. While there are some unexpected uses for old car parts, sourcing replacement parts and spending money on repairs is never fun — and it may soon get worse.

Advertisement

With the United States imposing unprecedented tariffs on more than 90 countries, the cost of imported auto parts will inevitably surge. Should tariffs remain in place, routine maintenance and repairs are likely to become significantly more expensive. Macroeconomic concerns aside, how can the average American driver replace car parts without spending a fortune or settling for low-quality options? Sticking with parts that are manufactured in America seems like a good bet for the time being. However, it is incredibly difficult to find companies that offer products made entirely in the U.S., as many rely on global supply chains for certain components. With that said, here are three auto part brands that are manufactured in the U.S.

Advertisement