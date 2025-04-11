3 Auto Part Brands That Are Manufactured In America
As a general rule of thumb, you should replace your car's oil filter every 3,000 to 5,000 miles. Windshield wipers should be replaced once a year, and the battery and tires every four to five years. Headlights, spark plugs, pumps, shocks, belts, and other parts break down with time as well. While there are some unexpected uses for old car parts, sourcing replacement parts and spending money on repairs is never fun — and it may soon get worse.
With the United States imposing unprecedented tariffs on more than 90 countries, the cost of imported auto parts will inevitably surge. Should tariffs remain in place, routine maintenance and repairs are likely to become significantly more expensive. Macroeconomic concerns aside, how can the average American driver replace car parts without spending a fortune or settling for low-quality options? Sticking with parts that are manufactured in America seems like a good bet for the time being. However, it is incredibly difficult to find companies that offer products made entirely in the U.S., as many rely on global supply chains for certain components. With that said, here are three auto part brands that are manufactured in the U.S.
Inline Tube
Founded in 1995, Inline Tube sells brake lines, fuel lines, transmission lines, fittings, hoses, clamps, disc brake conversions, rear drum kits, and other similar components. They offer these parts for both modern and classic cars, replicating factory-original specifications for accurate restoration and repair. Their product range supports hobbyists, restorers, and professional mechanics.
Originally operating out of a two-car garage, Inline Tube constructed a 14,000-square-foot production center in 2002. In 2014, the company more than doubled its space with a major addition, bringing the total size to more than 28,000 square feet. Located in Shelby Township, Michigan, this facility now houses more than 24,000 parts and serves as Inline Tube's headquarters.
On Inline Tube's official website, it is explicitly stated that the company "manufactures all its own preformed lines, fittings, hoses and clamps to ensure the high quality of our product." It also says that Inline Tube bends over one million feet of tubing each year, using more than 350,000 tube nuts and 100,000 feet of spring wrap in the production process.
Royalty Core
Royalty Core makes grilles, emblems, headache racks, and hitch covers. They produce custom-made solutions as well as parts designed specifically for Chevy, Dodge/RAM, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota trucks.
Located in Eugene, Oregon, Royalty Core was launched in 2009. Over the years, it has been featured in hundreds of Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) builds, as well as in print media and on television, positioning itself as a stand-out brand in the truck accessories industry.
Royalty Core's products are built "from start to finish" in the Eugene facility, according to the company's website, which notes that they "do all our own machining and fabrication work."
Royalty Core uses advanced CNC machinery, precision tooling, TIG welding, handcrafting, powder coating, painting, and proprietary finishing techniques to build its products. The company's team conducts thorough testing on trucks to provide reliability, durability, and optimal performance across a wide range of climates and conditions. If you drive a truck, they're definitely worth considering for high-quality, American-made accessories.
Tom's Differentials
Founded in 1975 by Charles "Tom" Watt in Paramount, California — and currently based in Ponderay, Idaho — Tom's Differentials established its reputation by delivering high-quality, tailored aftermarket components for classic Corvettes and drag racing vehicles. You might have come across this brand in Corvette Magazine, as well as other automotive publications like Drag Racer Magazine and Hot Rod.
Specializing in differential parts and services, Tom's Differentials builds and sells axles, rings and pinions, kits, U-joints, yokes, pads, and a variety of custom parts. Their suppliers include Dana/Spicer, Auburn Gear, Eaton, Mark Williams, American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), and U.S. Gear. On the company website, it says that all custom products "are proudly made right here in the USA."
With non-custom parts, you should probably exercise some caution and double-check where they were made. Tom's Differentials acknowledges that while the company strives to stock USA-made products whenever possible, there is sometimes "no other option" than to source from overseas. And if you're in search of rare components, there are some places where you can still find discontinued car parts.