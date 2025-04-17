Why AirPods Are Only Available In White: A Look At The History Of The Earbud's Recognizable Color
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of reasons why the new over-the-ear Apple AirPods Max are unique, but one big one is that they're offered in so many different colors. While nostalgic Apple products in the aughts were blooming with color, like the iconic neon blue iMac computer, which has evolved a lot in other ways as well, newer Apple selections are a bit demurer. And, though Apple has started offering some light colors in their desktop computers and iPhones, the familiar AirPods are still the same bright white that they were when they first came out. Ultimately, Apple's color choice has a few explanations, but it all comes down to branding and marketing the company's products.
Despite the new changes in Apple's color palettes, every generation of the AirPods and AirPods Pro are only available in white. These devices continue to get more and more savvy, with options like noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, and consistently improved battery life. If you examine the market for budget-friendly AirPods alternatives, you will find similar features from other companies, like the TREBLAB Noise Cancelling and Waterproof Wireless Earbuds, which retail for less than half the cost of new AirPods. However, the marketable differences that keep users coming back to Apple are the AirPods' compatibility and ease of use with other Apple Devices, their elite reputation, and, of course, the familiar look of the white earbuds. This is ultimately why Apple keeps their earbuds the same color: there's simply no mistaking where the familiar white devices came from.
The history of Apple's ear buds
In order to understand the history of the AirPods, we need to look back further than 2016, when the very first AirPods were released by the company (to very polarizing reviews, with users concerned about losing the pieces.) Apple has actually offered earbuds for multiple decades: the first iPod was released in October 2001 and came with simple white headphones that plugged directly into the device's headphone jack. These original headphones were, unsurprisingly, white with some light gray accents. This was an intentional choice that helped Apple stand out, according to experts from Forbes and the helpful YouTube channel Apple Explained.
In 2001, Apple faced an issue with the iPod: the company was releasing a product that was smaller and less visible than anything they had released in the past. The iPod has always been small and handheld, meaning that the familiar Apple logo was nearly invisible to the rest of the world. Knowing that the less visible logo could be detrimental to its marketing efforts, the company decided to use all-white headphones and cords as a way to add its branding to the visible part of the iPod and its later models. The company then ran a successful commercial campaign showing Apple users in silhouette form, dancing to upbeat music against a colorful background. The only part of the silhouette that wasn't black was the iPod and its white earbuds, with long cords going across the dancers' bodies, drawing lots of attention.
The continuation of Apple's white earbuds
The silhouette ad campaign was instantly iconic, and if you were consuming any type of media in the early aughts, you likely immediately recognized the ads from memory. This cemented the idea that Apple's earbuds were bright white, making them recognizable and increasing the brand's household penetration. And, while there is no proof online that Apple has trademarked the use of the color white for earbuds, it's no secret that most other competitors have strayed from using the color, leaning instead on black and using trending colors as they come and go.
For some people, the all-white presentation of AirPods is a major con. There are plenty of businesses built around selling colorful cases and decals so that AirPods users can get away from the classic white look and have a pop of color, whether that's due to personal preference or as an intentional way to not allow themselves to be too associated with the tech company. Other popular AirPods accessories include simple wires to connect the two wireless pods together, making them harder to lose.