Do Power Lines Emit EMFs? Here's What You Need To Know

Among the things some people worry about is living near power lines. Not just because of the obvious danger if a live wire were to break and fall into a yard or on a house, but because they're concerned that electromagnetic fields radiating from the lines could affect a person's health. Not all that different from that big myth about cell phones causing cancer, really.

We're not talking about corona discharge, the source of that annoying buzzing sound that sometimes comes from power lines. EMF emissions are a normal result of electric charges and the act of an electrical current simply moving through devices, and the stronger the current the more intense the EMF.

Power lines do emit EMFs. They have no choice, because that's just what happens when you deal with electrical currents, and carrying electrical currents is the entire point of a power line. Heck, even the cables we use to charge our phones and other electronic devices generate EMFs.