Do TSA Scanners Use Radiation? What To Know Before You Fly

The Transportation Security Administration continues to implement new airport safety features meant to detect dangers before a flight. This includes both luggage scanning and full body scanners, which can be found across airports in the United States. These full body scanners were added to airport security after a passenger managed to smuggle explosives onto an airplane in 2009. A few years later, there were already 486 scanners in 78 airports across the United States — and it has continued to rapidly increase, like when the TSA was awarded $1.3 billion to add more scanners to airport checkpoints. This means that there's an increased chance of walking through a full body scanner when taking a flight, raising some concerns about the possibility of being exposed to radiation.

Advertisement

There are multiple types of scanning equipment being utilized at airports, including the backscatter scanner. This type of scanner uses low energy x-rays to create a very detailed outline of the passenger. The backscatter scanner uses ionizing radiation, which has led to some backlash from concerned passengers. Is it dangerous to get scanned by the backscatter full-body scanner at the airport?