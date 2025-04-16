5 Of The Best 43-Inch TVs You Can Buy In 2025 (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TVs have grown in both size and affordability over the years, but a giant 80-inch flat screen isn't the best solution for every room. Something in the 43-inch range might be better suited for many smaller living areas, bedrooms, home gyms, RVs, and just about any other situation where you aren't planning on sitting a country mile from the display. What's more, many of these smaller TVs are incredibly affordable, with some of the cheapest options hovering somewhere in the $200-$300 range. This might lead some buyers with a bit more in their budget to consider other factors like image quality, sound, features, and brightness.
There are dozens of 43-inch models from a wide range of major TV brands currently on the market. This breadth of variety is a good thing on the whole, as it gives you a lot more options to choose from, but it can make it a little overwhelming to try and pick out a good one. There's a simple way to help narrow down the search, though. By taking a look at the top-rated products available from retailers with aggregate rating systems, such as Amazon, examining the specs listed by the manufacturer, and then cross-checking with independent reviewers, we can see that there are a handful of 43-inch TVs that stand out above the rest. A more in-depth explanation of our TV-selecting methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.
Samsung Class NEO QLED 4K QN90D
Anytime you're looking to buy a new TV, it always pays to take a look at what Samsung has on offer. The manufacturer's products aren't always cheap, but it does have a well-earned reputation for offering some of the best picture quality on the market.
The Samsung Class NEO QLED QN90D line has a 43-inch 4K resolution television with QLED technology. This means that in addition to having a sharp image, this TV boasts brighter and more vibrant colors, darker blacks, and lighter whites than a standard LED screen. It's powered by an NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and uses Samsung's own Tizen OS. There are several other impressive features on top of its fantastic image quality as well. It has Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound for fuller, more directionally oriented sound, Motion Xcelerator technology for a fast, 144Hz refresh rate (which is particularly nice for sports and gaming,) AI upscaling, and Knox security.
This TV has a 4.4 out of five-star rating on Amazon. Buyers have particularly liked its picture quality, sound quality, and general functionality. "Samsung is all about the details, and there are plenty the QN90D Neo QLED TV gets right: Good picture quality and processing, fine gaming performance and features, even a revamped operating system — it all helps to make the QN90D feel like a complete package," said Tom's Guide in their review. Tech Radar and Wired gave similar reviews of the TV's performance, but all three publications noted that its price (currently $898) might make it a hard sell for many buyers.
LG 42-Inch C4 OLED
LG is another manufacturer with a sterling reputation for quality. It has a couple of options available in the 43-inch size range, but those who are willing to give up an inch of screen real estate can get one of the best types of screens on the market. The LG 42-Inch C4 is an OLED and have many of the same benefits as a QLED. However, it is composed of 8.3 million self-lit pixels, which allow the TV to offer an even more intense degree of contrast.
The C4 OLED is powered by a Gen7 Alpha 9 AI Processor, which gives it access to AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling as well as LG's webOS software. Natively, it has a 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSynch Premium, and a 0.1ms response time. All that adds up to a TV with super-low input lag that is very responsive to graphics input, making it one of the best options on the market for those who are looking for a TV to use as a gaming display. It also has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a special Filmmaker Mode.
This TV has a 4.5 on Amazon with customers praising its picture quality, sound quality, and value (despite its $997 price tag.) What Hi-Fi? gave the TV a perfect, five-star score in its review, stating, "The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV money can buy right now. Though its audio isn't the best, it delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals."
Sony KD-43X85K
Of course, some buyers might want to buy a quality TV without having to pay a price that approaches four figures. Moving down from the top-of-the-line to the upper-mid range, we have the Sony KD-43X85K. This is an HDR LED TV that's stylish and feature-rich, while managing to be a few hundred dollars cheaper than the Samsung and LG options.
The KD-43X85K is powered by an X1 processor and comes with built-in Google TV and Google Assistant. It has a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Motionflow XR technology. Additionally, it has Triluminos Pro color enhancement, Dobby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K X-Reality Pro, and a handful of features designed specifically for enhancing the interaction between the TV and a PS5.
This one has a 4.4 rating on Amazon with customers once again praising picture quality, sound quality, refresh rate, overall functionality, and value. "The Sony X85K is good overall," said Rtings. "It's a good choice for watching movies in dark rooms as it displays deep blacks and has impressive black uniformity, but it doesn't have a local dimming feature to further improve the contrast." They also said that it's fairly bright, its HDR performance is solid, and its HDMI 2.1 connectivity options make it a good option for gaming, while being priced at $600.
TCL 4-Series 43S425 43-Inch
One of the more budget-oriented brands that you might consider is TCL. This company has built its name by supplying solid TVs on the cheap, as well as mid and upper range models. This spread includes the TCL 4-Series 43S425 43-Inch – a 4K Ultra HD TV with a dual-core CPU, 120Hz CMI effective refresh rate, 4K Creative Pro Upscaling, HDR10, Dolby Digital audio processing, and 3 HDMI 2.0 ports. This TV also comes equipped with the Roku OS, which is frequently referred to as one of the best smart TV operating systems available.
This model has a 4.5 rating on Amazon, with customers praising its picture quality, value, and ease-of-use, but being more critical of the limited features that are available on the included Roku remote. The same thought process can be found in professional reviews as well. "The TCL 4 Series Roku TV 55S425 is a cheap 4K TV that offers good value and capability for its small price, but our recommendation comes with some caveats. The lack of local dimming means that HDR content won't look as dynamic on this set, and the motion handling has noticeable flaws," wrote Tom's Guide in their review. "As a value-focused set, the TCL 4 Series Roku TV offers some of the best value we've seen on a cheap 4K TV." No doubt, there are better quality TVs on the market, but there are very few that can compete with that kind of performance while also competing with TCL's $278 listed price point.
Roku 43-Inch Select Series
Several operating system designers also make their own TVs, but some of the better options on the market are the ones designed by Roku. Renowned for its simple, streamlined, and easy-to-use OS, the company is also a serious contender in the midrange.
The Roku 43-Inch Select Series is one of the company's more affordable options. It's a 4K LED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ color contrast. It has Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi 5, 3 HDMI ports, and an HDMI eArc port for sound. It also comes with the Roku Enhanced Voice Remote, which allows you to control the TV via voice commands.
This TV has a 4.5 on Amazon where it's list price is $249. Customers reported that they were happy with the picture quality, ease of setup, sound quality, and voice control features. This has a similarly high user score on Best Buy's website, where it enjoys a 4.7 rating and has received much of the same feedback. "I love my little Roku [TV]," said one reviewer. "It's easy to set up and easy to use. I thought the sound needed improvement so I also got a Roku sound bar. I can use one remote for everything. I love that! Great picture too." Oddly enough, though, Rtings was significantly less thrilled with this TV. They gave it a 5.4 out of 10 rating, citing insufficient brightness and lackluster contrast as primary reasons for the lower score. They stated that the Select Series was the "best cheap Roku TV" but gave a much better score to the larger (and bit more expensive) Pro Series QLED.
Our methodology
In making this list, we started by taking a look at the top-rated 43-inch televisions on Amazon. The retailer's aggregate rating system allowed us to get a baseline for which models were most popular and which had received the highest reviews from customers. We chose five models from across several different price points, so that we would be able to provide a range of options for people with different budgets.
Once we had a few models picked out, we then examined each of their specifications so that we could break down what these TVs were capable of and what buyers would be able to expect. This also helped us narrow down the results in instances where two similarly priced TVs also had similar average scores. We then took a look at professional reviews, as they often subject these TVs to more rigorous testing than the average user and can reveal details that might otherwise go overlooked.