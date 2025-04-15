What Does 'Eligibility Determined' Mean For TSA PreCheck?

The TSA PreCheck program, much like CLEAR and Global Entry, can save you from the hassle of standing in security lines for hours. Applying for the program is also straightforward. It starts with you submitting an online form that takes about five minutes to complete, followed by a 10-minute in-person visit. Once you've completed both steps, all you have to do is wait for your Known Traveler Number (or KTN) to arrive. For added convenience, the TSA allows you to check your application status online in most states. If you recently checked yours and saw the message "Eligibility Determined," you may be wondering what that means.

The "Eligibility Determined" message on your application status does not mean it has been approved. However, it does indicate that you meet the necessary eligibility criteria for TSA PreCheck, and if everything goes smoothly, you should get your KTN soon. According to the TSA's website, this process typically takes three to five days, although in some cases it can take up to 60 days. The good news is that the TSA will send you updates on your application status via email, phone, or text.