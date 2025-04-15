What Does 'Eligibility Determined' Mean For TSA PreCheck?
The TSA PreCheck program, much like CLEAR and Global Entry, can save you from the hassle of standing in security lines for hours. Applying for the program is also straightforward. It starts with you submitting an online form that takes about five minutes to complete, followed by a 10-minute in-person visit. Once you've completed both steps, all you have to do is wait for your Known Traveler Number (or KTN) to arrive. For added convenience, the TSA allows you to check your application status online in most states. If you recently checked yours and saw the message "Eligibility Determined," you may be wondering what that means.
The "Eligibility Determined" message on your application status does not mean it has been approved. However, it does indicate that you meet the necessary eligibility criteria for TSA PreCheck, and if everything goes smoothly, you should get your KTN soon. According to the TSA's website, this process typically takes three to five days, although in some cases it can take up to 60 days. The good news is that the TSA will send you updates on your application status via email, phone, or text.
Do you need to do anything?
The "Eligibility Determined" message typically appears once you have completed all the necessary steps on your end, including the in-person visit, document submissions, and biometrics screening. Unless there is an issue or the TSA requires additional documents, you can expect the KTN to arrive soon.
Several users have also reported getting their number through TSA's KTN Lookup website just hours after seeing the "Eligibility Determined" status. So, if you need KTN to add TSA PreCheck in your airline's app, it's worth checking the site. That said, you should always be prepared for the full 60-day wait period when applying for TSA PreCheck.
Even in the future, it's also best to keep track of when your TSA PreCheck membership expires so you can reapply early. This way, if your application is rejected or not approved in time, you'll still have enough time to contact the TSA or request a reconsideration, depending on the status. After all, while flying is a wonderful experience, no one enjoys waiting in long lines or dealing with the standard screening process at the airport.