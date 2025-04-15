Are Universal Remotes Compatible With The Fire TV Stick?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With streaming becoming one of the preferred methods for folks to access their home entertainment options, the number of services offering movies, TV shows and live channels has grown exponentially in recent years. So too have the various methods in which viewers can access those very services. Heck, these days most of the major smart TV brands available on the consumer market are actually pre-loading streamers like Netflix, Prime Video, and more onto the devices themselves.
Even still, for many television owners, utilizing some sort of external device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick is the preferred way to bring those streamers and other online content into their living room. If you are looking to utilize such a device with your current television, and are currently eyeing a Fire TV Stick as the best option, there are a few things that you should consider before investing in one. Among the various factors that you may not think about at the point of purchase is that utilizing a Fire TV Stick means that you are largely beholden to the remote control that comes with it, as many universal remote options will not work with the Amazon device.
That's because most universal remote controls communicate with devices via infrared signals, and Fire TV Stick remote controls do not. As frustrating as that may be for some Fire TV Stick users, there are some ways you can get around the device's incompatibility with many universal remotes. Here's a couple worth considering.
Bluetooth enabled universal remotes can work with Fire TV stick
While it may be a bummer that your Fire TV Stick won't work with universal remotes that utilize infrared signals to function, that does not mean you can't use a universal remote with the device. Just the opposite is true, though you'll need to ensure you're using a Bluetooth-enabled remote, as that is primarily how Fire TV Stick controllers work.
Yes, every current Fire TV model is Bluetooth enabled, including the Stick. And yes, that means you can pair a Bluetooth-enabled universal remote control to a Fire TV Stick if you want. Of course, utilizing a remote other than the included proprietary device to work your Fire TV Stick may limit access to speak-and-play functionality, as well as access to communicate with Alexa, as even some of the best universal remote control models do not have a built-in microphone.
Nonetheless, if you're hell bent on not switching remotes whenever you go back and forth between the Fire TV Stick and a live television signal, there are a few compatible universal remote control options that should be on your radar. Among the better-regarded devices is the SofaBaton U2, which specifically notes Fire TV compatibility on the device itself, and is available from Amazon for $53.99. If you're looking for a cheaper option, the G20BTS Plus Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 should also work with the Fire TV Stick, and will cost you just $20.99 from Amazon. As it happens, that device has voice command features that may help you navigate the Fire TV Stick as well.
A USB infrared receiver can connect a standard universal remote Fire TV Stick
If you already have an infrared universal remote in your home, you may not want to buy or learn how to use a new. one If that's the case, there is another option that could be of interest to you — one that might enable your current infrared remote to work with your Fire TV Stick. It will, however, require at least a modest investment on your part, as you'll need to purchase a USB-enabled infrared receiver.
You may not realize it, but your Fire TV Stick has a micro USB port on its side, which is largely there for charging the device. But you can plug the right infrared receiver into that port and potentially keep using the infrared-based universal remote controller you already have on hand. There are quite a few different options available to you on the infrared receiver front, but not all are equipped with the micro USB connector you need for the Fire TV Stick.
One option specifically designed to work with Fire TV is Inteset's IreTV USB IR Receiver, which is available from Amazon for $21.45. But according to Inteset, you may need to purchase either Inteset's Int-422's universal remote or a far pricier Logitech Harmony for the device to work as intended, so it may not be the right option for you. While it may not be the most efficient method, you can also try using a standard USB IR receiver and outfitting it with a micro USB converter, the latter of which will set you back as little as $4.99 via Amazon.