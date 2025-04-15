Are Universal Remotes Compatible With The Fire TV Stick?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With streaming becoming one of the preferred methods for folks to access their home entertainment options, the number of services offering movies, TV shows and live channels has grown exponentially in recent years. So too have the various methods in which viewers can access those very services. Heck, these days most of the major smart TV brands available on the consumer market are actually pre-loading streamers like Netflix, Prime Video, and more onto the devices themselves.

Even still, for many television owners, utilizing some sort of external device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick is the preferred way to bring those streamers and other online content into their living room. If you are looking to utilize such a device with your current television, and are currently eyeing a Fire TV Stick as the best option, there are a few things that you should consider before investing in one. Among the various factors that you may not think about at the point of purchase is that utilizing a Fire TV Stick means that you are largely beholden to the remote control that comes with it, as many universal remote options will not work with the Amazon device.

That's because most universal remote controls communicate with devices via infrared signals, and Fire TV Stick remote controls do not. As frustrating as that may be for some Fire TV Stick users, there are some ways you can get around the device's incompatibility with many universal remotes. Here's a couple worth considering.

