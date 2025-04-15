Who Makes Aisin Transmissions? (And How To Check If Your Car Has One)

Your vehicle's transmission is an essential element of a vehicle's powertrain, yet many drivers aren't certain exactly who manufactures the transmission in their cars. Vehicle manufacturers often farm out the production of various components to third-party suppliers. This is where companies like Aisin come into the picture. Aisin might not be a household name, but it is one of the most respected manufacturers of vehicle transmissions on the planet. For decades, the Japanese company has produced a wide range of manual, automatic, and hybrid transmission types.

Aisin is part of the Toyota Group (Toyota remains Aisin's biggest customer), but it also makes transmissions for a host of other automobile manufacturers. As an aside, it also worked with Toyota to revolutionize car safety by developing the skid-control vehicle stability control system. In transmission terms, companies that use Aisin products include General Motors, Volvo, Lexus, BMW, and Peugeot. With such a relatively low-key company playing such a large part in keeping our wheels turning, it's worth knowing a little more about them. It's also a useful exercise to identify if your vehicle uses an Aisin transmission, as this can help with maintenance decisions like how often you have to change transmission fluids and understanding service requirements. Let's take a closer look at Aisin transmissions, including who makes them and how to find out if your car has one.

