Why Did F1 Ban CVTs?

Continuously-variable transmissions (CVTs) are equal-parts loved for their engineering accomplishments and mechanical simplicity, and loathed for... Well, a plethora of reasons in the automotive community. The core concept of how CVTs work is by using a belt, rather than gears, to manipulate a vehicle's final drive ratio. There's a variety of different sorts of CVTs but they all use this common principle to keep the car's engine revs at a steady rate, so the engine is always producing its peak horsepower (or rests at its most efficient speed). Essentially, it's like having a car with infinite gears.

Sounds useful in Formula One racing, right? Well it would be, if it weren't banned quite literally as soon as it was introduced. The car that employed the first (and only) F1 CVT was the 1993 Williams FW15C. The FIA has strict guidelines as to what constitutes a legal Formula One car, including the transmission. Prior to 1993, CVT belts weren't thought of as strong enough to cope with the stresses of F1, hence why no prior stipulation was in-place. There's no need for a rule to apply to a technology which doesn't exist.

However, the rules in this case stated that all F1 cars (at the time) must feature between four to seven gears. That raised an important point — what defines the term "gear" in the context of CVTs? So, rather than reinvent the rulebook and open up the possibility of CVT development, the FIA simply banned these gearboxes, going so far as to specifically name CVTs in the updated rulebooks.

