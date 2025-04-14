The Massive Bomber The Nazis Planned To Use To Attack New York City

The German military under the Nazi party was known for weapons innovation on a ridiculously grand scale. The Germans invented some of the craziest military machines ever during their rise to power and onslaught on the rest of Europe and Africa. The biggest gun ever used in combat was built by the Nazis, and it's clear the Third Reich had a 'go big or go home' mentality in its weapons designs. This included massive tanks, humongous artillery, and the designs for a gargantuan bomber. The Nazis were also pioneers in jet design, sending the Messerschmitt Me 262 into battle in 1944. Another planned jet that was designed and put into the development phase was the Horten H.XVIII, known as the "Amerika Bomber." The jet was designed by brothers Walter and Reimar Horten for the Nazis and was based on their previous design, the Horten Ho 229.

Only a handful of those were built, and the Horten H.XVIII was designed for a single purpose: to bomb New York City. This was in line with Adolf Hitler's desire to destroy the city, which he had harbored since before the war began. At the time, flying a jet across the Atlantic Ocean and back to Europe was a lot harder than it is today. The Horton Brothers designed the bomber with multiple jet engines on a massive single-wing aircraft, hoping it would impact the United States and take pressure off the Nazis on the European front.